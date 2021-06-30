Olamide Francis and Adeyinka Adedipe Published 30 June 2021

Another narrowly escapes death from cult attack

A 400-level student of the Department of Political Science, University of Benin, Austin Izu, has been shot dead by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in his friend’s off-campus hostel room on the Federal Girls College Road, Ugbowo.

Bioreports News Metro gathered that the deceased, who sat his final examination last week, was alleged to have come from the upper floor of the hostel to visit his friend, Walter Emaka, who stays on the ground floor of the same hostel.

The gunmen were said to have come into the room and shot the deceased in the head, while Walter narrowly escaped with gunshot injuries.

A source in the school, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Bioreports News Metro that the case was reported at the BDPA Police Station under the Ugbowo Division.

“I know the deceased. His name is Austin, a Political Science student, who signed out last week. He resided on Adolor Road. He just went to visit his friend when the incident happened. The case has been reported at the BDPA Police Station and his injured friend is on admission at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital,” the source stated.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer, UNIBEN, Dr Benedicta Ehanire, said she learnt of the incident, but insisted that no student was killed.

“We learnt of the attack. The boy (Walter) is in hospital receiving attention. No student was killed,” she said.

However, the Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Kontongs Bello, confirmed the incident to Bioreports News Metro, adding that investigation was ongoing to arrest the perpetrators.

Bello stated, “The case was reported by someone in Ugbowo. He came to the station with the lifeless body of one Austin Izu.

“We visited the scene of the incident. It was gathered that four armed men wearing face masks entered the room and shot at the deceased and one Walter Emaka. Emaka was shot in the upper arm and is responding to treatment at the UBTH. Four expended cartridges were recovered from the scene with photographs taken.

“The corpse has been deposited in the UBTH mortuary for autopsy and preservation. Investigation is on to arrest the suspects. The case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department.”

Similarly, a student of the Computer Engineering Department of UNIBEN, Joshua Oginigbo, was shot on the main campus in Ugbowo on Monday in what is suspected to be a cult-related attack.

The PPRO told Bioreports News Metro that the attack took place in the June 12 area of the campus, adding that one Eromase Confidence of the Department of Educational Management had been arrested in connection with the incident.

“Around 5.04pm, the Chief Security Officer of UNIBEN main campus, Ugbowo, Mrs Osa Osifo, called that a student named Joshua Oginigbo of the Computer Engineering Department was shot in the June 12 area of the campus. She visited the scene and reported that the victim was shot in the head and he was rushed to the UBTH for treatment and is currently responding to treatment.

“A suspect, Eromase Confidence of the Department of Educational Management, was arrested. The case will be transferred to the Police Anti-Cultism Section for investigation.”

