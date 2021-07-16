uniben-set-up-panel-to-investigate-results-of-student-who-wore-“aggressive-malpractice”-sign-out-shirt-in-viral-video

The management of the University of Benin has set up a panel to probe ‘all results’ of lady who wore “aggressive malpractice” sign out shirt in viral video.

Recall that videos of the young lady celebrating her sign out from the institution after her final paper went viral because of the inscription on her shirt.

The lady identified as Peace Ufuoma, from the department of Microbiology donned a shirt with the inscription “Aggressive malpractice brought me this far”, for her sign out parade.

The inscription on the shirt which can be interpreted literally as she cheated her way through school has now landed her in trouble, as the school has now set up a committee to investigate her all her results from her first year in the university.

The management, in a statement released on Thursday, said the decision to probe the student’s results was taken at a meeting held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.