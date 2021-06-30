uniben-final-year-student-shot-dead-after-writing-last-exam

Augustine Izu, a final year student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has been reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen.

It was gathered that Izu was shot dead in his compound on Tuesday, June 29th few hours after his final paper and sign out.

The gunmen attacked the fresh Political Science graduate in his house located in Ugbowo, Edo State.

According to reports, Augustine Izu died on the spot but his friend Walter Emeka who was also shot in the arm by the masked men survived and rushed to the hospital where he is receiving treatment.

In other news, a tragic incident occurred at the Federal College of Education in Pankshin community of Plateau, as a final year student of the institution was killed by lightning.

The 27-year-old student of the Social Studies/Music Department identified as Ponyak Danladi, was killed by a lightning strike at Agric gate while heading home after an exam.

He was reportedly sitting for his final examination in National Certificate in Education (NCE) before the sad incident occurred. The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the Pankshin General Hospital.