Home News Africa UNIBEN final year student shot dead after writing last exam
News Africa

UNIBEN final year student shot dead after writing last exam

by admin
written by admin
uniben-final-year-student-shot-dead-after-writing-last-exam

Augustine Izu, a final year student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has been reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen.

It was gathered that Izu was shot dead in his compound on Tuesday, June 29th few hours after his final paper and sign out.

The gunmen attacked the fresh Political Science graduate in his house located in Ugbowo, Edo State.

According to reports, Augustine Izu died on the spot but his friend Walter Emeka who was also shot in the arm by the masked men survived and rushed to the hospital where he is receiving treatment.

In other news, a tragic incident occurred at the Federal College of Education in Pankshin community of Plateau, as a final year student of the institution was killed by lightning.

The 27-year-old student of the Social Studies/Music Department identified as Ponyak Danladi, was killed by a lightning strike at Agric gate while heading home after an exam.

He was reportedly sitting for his final examination in National Certificate in Education (NCE) before the sad incident occurred. The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the Pankshin General Hospital.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Zamfara Lawmaker Killed After Welcoming Matawalle To APC

Defection Of Govs To APC Won’t Stop US...

Oyo Assembly summons FERMA Director over non-completion of...

Bandits, kidnappers to die by hanging in Niger

England vs Germany: Shearer, Ferdinand single out one...

Nigeria traces sources of funding for terrorist organizations

Kano anti-corruption boss, Gado battles Gov Ganduje

Euro 2020: Frank de Boer leaves Netherlands role...

Euro 2020: Mourinho predicts team to reach final

Suspected cultists kill Edo varsity student after last...

Leave a Reply