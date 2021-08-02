uniben-announces-resumption-date-for-2021-session

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has announced its resumption dates for the 2020/2021 academic session.

The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Dr Benedicta Ehanire, in a statement on Monday in Benin, said new students are to resume into the halls of residence on Sunday 8th August, 2021, while their on-line clearance and registration will begin on Monday 9th August.

Part of the statement read, “Old students are also expected on campus on Sunday 15th August, 2021, to begin registration of courses on Monday 16th August, after payment of school fees.

“Registration for all students closes on Friday 3rd September, 2021, after which students will no longer have access to the portal of the university.”

The University warned that students who fail to make payment of school charges will not be allowed into the halls of residence nor register for courses.

Ehanire added that the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Lilian Salami, on behalf of the management of the institution, “looks forward to welcoming students back on campus.”