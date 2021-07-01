undercover-exxon-video-reveals-an-anti-climate-campaign

New York (CNN Business) A senior ExxonMobil lobbyist appears to have unwittingly revealed how the oil company uses its political muscle to undercut climate action.

“Did we aggressively fight against some of the science? Yes,” Keith McCoy, the Exxon (XOM) lobbyist, said during a covertly filmed job interview recorded by Greenpeace’s UK investigative platform.

“Did we join some shadow groups to work against some of the early efforts? Yes, that’s true,” McCoy said in the video, which was published Wednesday by the UK’s Channel 4. “But there’s nothing illegal about that. We were looking out for our investments. we were looking out for our shareholders.”

The footage seems to corroborate what many suspected all along: Exxon’s public support for climate solutions at times conflicts with its work behind the scenes.

For example, Exxon says it’s in favor of a tax on carbon even though its lobbyist doubts it will ever get enacted.