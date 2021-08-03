Under Armour shares surge as earnings top estimates, retailer hikes outlook – CNBC

Under Armour on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit and sales that topped analysts’ estimates as its turnaround efforts took hold and shoppers bought more of its merchandise at full price.

The athletic apparel and footwear retailer has evolved its business to rely less on discounters and department stores and more on its own stores and online.

Under Armour raised its full-year outlook, anticipating that even greater momentum will build. It expects fiscal 2021 revenue to rise at a low-20s percentage, compared with a previous forecast of a high-teen percentage increase.

“Under Armour is a prime example of a company that used a ‘Covid-Cover’ to refashion its business for multi-year success and return to under-promising and over-delivering, suggesting that today’s guidance hike may well prove conservative,” BMO Capital Markets analyst Simeon Siegel said.

Under Armour shares jumped 6.3% in premarket trading.

Here’s what Under Armour reported for the three-month period ended June 30, compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: 24 cents adjusted vs. 6 cents expected

Revenue: $1.35 billion vs. $1.21 billion expected

In the quarter ended June 30, Under Armour swung to a profit of $59.2 million, or 13 cents per share, from a loss of $182.9 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time charges, the company earned 24 cents per share. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had been looking for 6 cents.

Revenue climbed 91% to $1.35 billion from $707.6 million a year earlier, beating estimates for $1.21 billion.

Sales in North America, its largest geography, rose 101% year over year to $905 million, while international revenue doubled to $446 million.

Wholesale revenue grew 157% to $768 million, and direct-to-consumer revenue increased 52% to $561 million, the company said. E-commerce sales represented 39% of Under Armour’s direct-to-consumer business during the quarter.

Under Armour’s apparel segment was up 105%, as consumers bought clothes to sweat at the gym or return to team sports as coronavirus restrictions eased. Footwear sales were up 85% from the prior year. Accessories revenue was up 99%.

“I believe this year sets a robust foundation that positions us well for our next chapter of profitable growth,” CEO Patrik Frisk said in a statement.

With expectations of higher sales, Under Armour expects to earn between 14 cents to 16 cents per share this year. Previously, the company expected to post a loss of 2 cents to 4 cents a share.

After adjusting for one-time items, Under Armour said it will earn 50 cents to 52 cents per share, compared with a prior forecast of 28 cents to 30 cents per share.

Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had been looking for full-year adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents on sales of $5.35 billion, which would represent year-over-year revenue growth of 19.5%.

Under Armour shares have rallied about 23% year to date. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion.

Find the full earnings press release from Under Armour here.