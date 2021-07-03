Uncertainty looms over OPEC oil deal as UAE rebels: What this could mean for fuel prices going ahead – Times Now

Representational image. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) is expected to resume talks over oil output policy on Monday, having failed to arrive at a unanimous agreement for the second day running on Friday. The proverbial fly in the ointment? The United Arab Emirates. According to reports, the UAE – a key member of the bloc – rejected a deal at the last minute casting into doubt the future of oil prices.

If the standoff between the UAE and other OPEC+ members is not resolved, this could mean that the oil cartel may not end up increasing production at all. A failure to structure an agreement would then mean the continuation of the existing policy which calls for output to stay at the same levels until April 2022. This, observers have noted, could have worrying inflationary effects on the price of crude oil.

The deadlock on Friday arrived against the backdrop of oil breaching the $75 threshold. In this year alone, oil has risen by roughly 50 per cent, buoyed by a heavy recovery in demand as countries unwind restrictions borne out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The demand has outstripped the revival of OPEC+ supplies, after the major cuts to production the bloc put into effect last year. The surge in crude oil rates, along with similar rallies in commodities, have central banks concerned over inflation. It’s to be noted that OPEC+ is already in the process of reviving crude supplies having decided to add about 2 million barrels per day to the market between May and July.

The supply deficit in the market, the 23-nation coalition has contended, was necessary as it enabled OPEC+ to reduce the large surpluses in fuel stockpiles that collected last year – a result of world economies going into lockdown.

More recent data though shows that oil inventories have now stabilised at average levels on the back of a strong revival in demand. Earlier this week, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo stated that the cartel expects demand in the second half of the year to be 5 million barrels per day higher than in the first six months – hence the importance of the current deal.

Why is the UAE blocking the deal?

The in-principle agreement reached by all OPEC+ countries save the UAE calls for boosting output by 400,000 barrels per day, every month between August and December. It will also extend the duration of the broader agreement, enabling the full unwinding of cuts by December 2022 rather than the current April 2022.

But the UAE has, reportedly, argued that its baseline – the level from which cuts are calculated (a 2018 level) – was originally set too low, calling for a revision of it. Sources have said that the UAE wants its baseline production revised to 3.84 million BPD from 3.168 million BPD.

The UAE’s ambitions, it bears mentioning, has seen it plunge billions of dollars into boosting its production capacity but the current OPEC+ pact has, reportedly, left around 30 per cent of its capacity idle.

UAE has also argued that it isn’t the first country requesting a higher baseline, noting that countries like Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Nigeria had done so earlier, and with success.