uncertainty-as-sunday-igboho-spends-weekend-in-benin-republic-cell

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, will spend this weekend inside a Benin Republic cell.

This follows the decision of the Court D’Appeal in Cotonou, to adjourn the hearing on his extradition to Monday, July 26, 2021.

Igboho’s wife, Ropo, who is a German and was arrested alongside her husband at an airport in Cotonou, Benin Republic was, however, released.

The agitator first appeared in court on Thursday amid uncertainty and protests.

Five days after his arrest at the Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou, Benin Republic, it is becoming increasingly clear that the legal battle to either extradite him to Nigeria or hand him back his freedom might get protracted.

Ibrahim David Salami, who is one of the counsels to Igboho, has insisted that Igboho was arrested with Nigerian and German passports, contrary to claims that he was being tried for being in possession of a Beninese passport despite not being a citizen of the country.

Salami told BBC Yoruba that, “it is not true that Benin Republic passport was found on Sunday Igboho when he was arrested.

“What was found on him were Nigerian and German passports. His wife had only her German passport on her at the point of arrest.”

Meanwhile, Maxwell Adeleye, the Communications Manager of the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, has claimed the Nigerian government is yet to file any charge against Igboho.

Adeleye, in a statement, said the lawyers handling the case reported after Thursday’s proceedings that lgboho could not be extradited to Nigeria.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, has already constituted a committee to look into the Sunday Igboho situation.