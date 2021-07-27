uncertainty-as-beninese-court-sends-sunday-igboho-back-to-detention

The Cour De’appal De Cotonou in Benin Republic late Monday ordered the continued detention of Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a. Sunday Igboho.

The Yoruba agitator will remain in government custody pending investigations.

The details of Igboho’s trial have not been made public but it might be Immigration-related despite denials by his lawyers and associates.

It is unclear if the Nigerian government filed formal charges yet. If this has not be done, the court ruling which approved further grilling of Igboho could mean he might have run foul of Beninise laws.

At the resumed hearing, scores of secessionist’s admirers and traditional rulers thronged the court premises. He was driven in at about 7 a.m.

Igboho remained there for 15 hours as the prosecution and his lawyers argued over his trial. The wife, Ropo, was with him.

The Court President, as proceedings continued, called the Police in to control journalists and supporters for decorum.

Nigerian authorities want Igboho repatriated. He is accused of stockpiling weapons and threatening the federal government and security agencies.

Before his arrest, the presidency said the separatist was carrying out acts of terror and disturbing the peace under the guise of protecting fellow kinsmen.

Igboho was incriminated for “hate speeches,” alleged attempt to build an armoury as well as plan to undermine the unity of Nigeria.

“Assault weapons are not tools of peace loving people. Regardless of who they are and where they are from, the Security Agencies should treat them all the same,” President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu had said.