UN Women’s New Benefit Auction and Show Spotlight Black Women Artists across the World – Artsy

Throughout her career, Gilbert has been dedicated to the expansion of knowledge and recognition for women artists of African descent. During her time as the curator of African American manuscripts at the Smithsonian Archives of American Art, she collected the papers of nearly 20 artists, many of whom were Black women. Gilbert—who has also held positions at the Studio Museum in Harlem and the Art Institute of Chicago—noted that “A Force for Change” builds upon her efforts to ensure that the art canon represents artists who have been marginalized due to their gender, race, and in some cases, their discipline.

As Gilbert wrote in the exhibition’s curatorial statement, the featured works are “statements of survival and of solidarity.” In many ways, they nod to the survival of the past year; the deep psychological impact that the pandemic made upon countless individuals worldwide; and the way that COVID-19 exacerbated many of the conditions of oppression that marginalized communities were already facing. Even more so, the works draw on the spirit of ancestral survival that African diasporic women carry with them every day—from the constant acts of oppression over the past 400 years to all the moments of joy in between. The works are statements of solidarity with Black women whose lives have been taken due to racial violence; women around the world who are leading social justice movements, like the Black Lives Matter movement and Until Freedom organization; and everyday Black women who look out for each other when the world doesn’t look out for us.