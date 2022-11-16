UN calls for Russia to pay reparations. How did countries vote?

The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution calling for Russia to be held accountable for breaching international law by invading Ukraine.

Passed on Monday, the resolution calls for Russia to pay reparations for the damage and loss of life during the conflict.

In his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: “The reparations that Russia will have to pay … are now part of the international legal reality.”

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said Russia stands “categorically against” the proposal, adding that Moscow would do “everything possible” to stop the West from seizing its frozen international reserves or “plundering” them to pay for reparations to Ukraine.

In total, 94 of the assembly’s 193 members voted in favour of the resolution on Monday.

Fourteen voted against and 73 nations abstained.

The resolution stated that Russia “must bear the legal consequences of all its internationally wrongful acts, including making reparation for injury, including any damage, caused by such acts”.

Here is a country breakdown of the General Assembly vote:

Member states that voted against the resolution

B: The Bahamas, Belarus

C: Central African Republic, China, Cuba

D: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea)

E: Eritrea, Ethiopia

I: Islamic Republic of Iran

M: Mali

N: Nicaragua

R: Russian Federation

S: Syrian Arab Republic

Z: Zimbabwe

Member states that abstained

A: Algeria, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia

B: Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belize, Bhutan, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Burundi

C: Cambodia, Congo

E: Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini

G: Gabon, Gambia, Grenada, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana

H: Haiti, Honduras

I: India, Indonesia, Iraq, Israel

J: Jamaica, Jordan

K: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan

L: Laos, Lebanon, Lesotho, Libya

M: Madagascar, Malaysia, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mongolia, Mozambique

N: Namibia, Nepal, Nigeria

O: Oman

P: Pakistan

R: Rwanda

S: Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname

T: Tajikistan, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia

U: Uganda, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan

V: Vietnam

Y: Yemen

Member states that voted in favour of the resolution

A: Afghanistan, Albania, Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Austria

B: Belgium, Benin, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria

C: Canada, Cape Verde, Chad, Chile, Colombia, Comoros, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic

D: Denmark, Djibouti, Dominican Republic

E: Ecuador, Estonia

F: Fiji, Finland, France

G: Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Guatemala

H: Hungary

I: Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Ivory Coast

J: Japan

K: Kenya, Kiribati, Kuwait

L: Latvia, Liberia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg

M: Malawi, Maldives, Malta, Marshall Islands, Mexico, Micronesia, Monaco, Montenegro, Myanmar

N: Nauru, Netherlands, New Zealand, Niger, North Macedonia, Norway

P: Palau, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal

Q: Qatar

R: Republic of Korea (South Korea), Republic of Moldova, Romania

S: Samoa, San Marino, Seychelles, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, Somalia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland

T: Togo, Tuvalu, Turkiye

U: Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay

V: Vanuatu

Z: Zambia

