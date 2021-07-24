Umbrella Academy: One Sparrow Is A Cube Because Of Ben – Theory Explained – Screen Rant

The final episode of The Umbrella Academy season 2 revealed the existence of the Sparrow Academy, and one of its members is a floating green cube – and a fan theory suggests he has that shape because of Ben. The current superhero trend has made way for unconventional stories and characters that tend to be darker than those from Marvel and DC, and a popular example of this is The Umbrella Academy, created by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. This series of comic books made the jump to the world of streaming in February 2019 thanks to Netflix, and was such a success that it was quickly renewed for a second season, released in July 2020.

The Umbrella Academy follows the Hargreeves, seven adopted kids who along with other 36 babies around the world were born on the same day, at the same time, and to women who weren’t pregnant when the day began. Scientist and billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves set out to adopt as many of those babies as he could but only got seven, and as the kids developed superpowers, he trained them and formed the team “The Umbrella Academy”. However, Reginald was a terrible father and the kids parted ways and didn’t talk to each other until their father’s death brought them together again, and with the apocalypse fast approaching, they had to team up once more. However, they failed to stop the end of the world and their only solution was to jump to another place and point in time, and so season 2 reunited with them in Dallas, Texas, in 1963, where they successfully stopped a new apocalypse.

The Umbrella Academy season 2 ended on a major cliffhanger as the Hargreeves returned to their present (2019) and discovered that Reginald is alive and their team doesn’t exist, as instead, he founded the Sparrow Academy with six other children and Ben (Justin H. Min). One of those kids is Christopher, a floating, green cube who was labeled in the cast list of The Umbrella Academy season 3 as “Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube”. Christopher is described as a telekinetic cube that can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear, but he’s also the “trustworthy, loyal oracle of the Sparrows”. Christopher has raised a lot of questions about his shape, powers, and more, and a fan theory suggests he was a regular kid, but a terrible accident led to his cubic shape.

The theory, posted on Reddit, explains that Christopher was one of the 43 kids and was born like a normal child and is now a cube because of a mission gone wrong in which Ben was also involved. The Sparrows’ Ben has a scar across his face, so the author suggests that the scar could be the result of the same mission in which he died in the original timeline, only this time he survived and only got a scar as Christopher sacrificed himself to save him. The Sparrows took the severely injured Christopher to Reginald in hopes that he could save him, mirroring the accident that left Luther on the edge of dying. Now, as Reginald didn’t have Grace and Pogo by his side anymore by the end of The Umbrella Academy season 2, he didn’t have the monkey serum to save Christopher the way he did with Luther, so his only option was “keeping” him in a cube.

This would add an extra touch of tragedy to the story of the Sparrow Academy and prove that no matter which kids Reginald adopts, the team is doomed to be followed by tragedy, and not even all his inventions and scientific knowledge can keep all of the kids safe. This theory would also explain why there’s a floating cube as a member of the Sparrow Academy, which is one of the biggest questions fans have after The Umbrella Academy season 2, though the show might have one or two tricks up its sleeve to explain Christopher’s condition.

