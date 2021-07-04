Umbrella Academy: Every Theory On How The Sparrow Academy Was Created – Screen Rant

The Umbrella Academy season 2 ended on a major cliffhanger with the reveal of the existence of the Sparrow Academy in the current timeline and the original team not existing, so naturally, fans have come up with theories on how and why the Sparrow team was created – and here’s every one of them. Superhero stories have been going through a great run for years now, and the audience has been open to different types of heroes that aren’t flawless nor always on the “good” side. Among these is The Umbrella Academy, a series of comic books created by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá that arrived in the world of streaming in February 2019 thanks to Netflix. The series was a big success with critics and viewers, and a second season arrived in July 2020.

The Umbrella Academy follows the Hargreeves, seven adopted siblings who, along with other 36 babies, were born on the same day, at the same time, and to women who weren’t pregnant when the day began. Scientist and billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves set out to adopt as many of those babies as he could but he only got seven. As they all began to develop unique superpowers, Reginald trained them and formed the team “The Umbrella Academy”, sending them to missions against different threats. However, Reginald wasn’t the best father, and the Hargreeves ended up parting ways, reuniting years later after Reginald’s funeral and teaming up again to stop the apocalypse. Unfortunately, they didn’t succeed and their only solution was to jump to another place and point in time to save themselves from the end of the world.

Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy caught up with the Hargreeves in Dallas, Texas, in 1963, where they successfully stopped the apocalypse but triggered a new series of events that impacted their present year. When the Hargreeves returned to 2019, they were surprised to see that Reginald is still alive and that their team doesn’t exist, as Reginald instead created the Sparrow Academy with six different kids (including a mysterious, floating cube) and Ben (Justin Min), who is also alive in this timeline. This big reveal arrived right at the end of The Umbrella Academy season 2, so fans have been coming up with a variety of theories on why and how the Sparrow Academy was created, and here’s every one of them.

Reginald Created The Sparrow Academy To Help Harlan

There are a couple of theories that suggest Harlan had something to do with the creation of the Sparrow Academy. Harlan was introduced in The Umbrella Academy season 2 and he’s the son of Sissy (Marin Ireland), the woman who hit Vanya with her car and took her in. Vanya saved Harlan from drowning and accidentally passed her powers onto him, triggering the 1963 apocalypse. Vanya later took those powers away from him but not entirely, as Harlan was shown levitating a toy at the end of the season. Now, as the only superpowered kid before the 43 babies were born on October 1, 1989, his talents could have caught Reginald’s attention, leading him to create the Sparrow Academy to help Harlan control his powers, and in the process, he would have worked on his methods so by the time the 43 babies were born he would know exactly how to train and educate them.

On the other hand, Harlan could be the reason why Reginald created the Sparrow Academy because his powers got out of control. There’s has been a lot of speculation about Harlan becoming a villain in season 3, and with powers as strong as Vanya’s (or possibly more), Reginald would have to form a team to stop him – but he knows the Umbrella Academy members are problematic, so he chose different kids to go after Harlan.

Five’s Actions Prompted The Creation Of The Sparrow Academy

The Hargreeves met with Reginald in 1963 in hopes that he could help them, but that dinner meeting didn’t go as planned, and instead, they left a very bad impression. Five, however, stayed for a bit longer to talk with his future father, and Reginald even gave him a piece of advice about time travel that he used to save his and his siblings’ lives in the final episode. Although this conversation went a lot better than the meeting with the rest of the team, it could have given Reginald some red flags about Five, his powers, and his potential, showing how dangerous and complicated it will be to deal with him and the rest as well, thus drawing him away from creating the Umbrella Academy.

Lila’s Actions Made Way For The Sparrow Academy

Another big reveal brought by The Umbrella Academy season 2 was Lila (Ritu Arya), The Handler’s adopted daughter who turned out to be one of the 43 kids and whose power is to mirror those of others, making her a real threat. At the end of season 2, Lila took a briefcase and escaped to an unknown location and time, making fans wonder if she could be the reason why the Sparrow Academy was created. A fan theory suggests Lila might have traveled forward in time to get rid of the members of the Umbrella Academy out of anger and resentment, and as she didn’t know Ben, he’s the only member of the original team who made it to the Sparrow Academy. This would also fix a problem that The Umbrella Academy season 3 is facing, which is the paradox of having two of each Umbrella member in the same timeline. Another possibility, and just like with Harlan, is that Lila will be the threat to defeat, and given her dangerous power, Reginald would need a different and stronger team to go against her.

The Sparrow Academy Are Part Of A Bigger Test

A more complex but interesting theory suggests Reginald has been creating different timelines in order to test different teams and see which one works best. Supposing all 43 kids have superpowers and not just a few, Reginald would surely be interested in seeing how he can seize their abilities and who could work best with whom. This theory originated thanks to an Easter egg in season 2 that showed Reginald working on the televator, which in the comics is one of his creations that allows users to travel through time and space. The Sparrow Academy, then, is only one of many other teams scattered through different timelines and with different members to see which one will work best and be the ultimate team. With no information on the source material that could hint at the origins of the Sparrow Academy, fans of The Umbrella Academy are getting creative with their theories, and hopefully, they won’t have to wait too long to learn the truth about this new team.

