Umami Seasoning Day: Experts Harp on Ajinomoto’s Nutritional Value – THISDAY Newspapers

Food experts have called on Nigerians to use Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) as part of their seasoning because of the nutritional value it represents.

Speaking during the commemoration of Umami Seasoning Day in Lagos yesterday, the Vice Chancellor, Federal University Dutse, Prof. Abdulkarim Sabo Mohammed, said MSG, also known as Ajinomoto, was safe for consumption and that it was beneficial to the brain as well as the nervous system.

Umami Seasoning Day is marked every July 25.

He said: “MSG is found naturally in some foods including tomatoes and cheese. Glutamate is essential for living bodies, it is a good energy source of the brain and helps boost good feeling by regulating impulse transmission in the nerves.

“In fact, 30 to 40 per cent salt reduction can be achieved by adding MSG without changing the taste of the food. It is a healthy product that has been consumed by Billions of people across the Globe and there is no scientific proof yet to directly associate MSG with any health issues as suggested” he added.

The Managing Director, West African Seasoning Company Limited (WASCO), Niki Junichi said safety of Ajinomoto had long been scientifically proven and its safety approved by authorised agencies of the United Nations.

He said: “An extensive body of research which has been reviewed by scientists and governments around the world, including the US FDA, the American Medical Association, experts of the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization, World Health Organisation and the European Commission’s Scientific Committee for Food demonstrates that glutamate is safe.”

Junichi noted that based on its safety, Ajinomoto Umami Seasoning was consumed in over 130 countries, adding that the usage of MSG was to enhance taste and increase deliciousness of food.

The Umami seasoning, according to him, has been safely used as food ingredient since 1908 after it was discovered by a Japanese scientist, Dr. Kikunae Ikeda.

He assured that the company was committed to providing products that make food more delicious and nutritious, urging Nigerians to dispel any myth or misconception about Ajinomoto.

The Umami Seasoning Day is celebrated on July 25 every year to raise awareness about the importance of the Umami seasoning, popularly known as Ajinomoto

On his part, Prof. Abiodun Sanni of the Department of Microbiology, University of Ibadan, who wants Nigerians to work with facts and not rumours, explained that glutamate has no health issues as purported in some quarters.

Sanni noted, “MSG produces a unique and fifth taste known as Umami. We have a lot of glutamate in our local foods. Iru for instance is umami. When you take Iru, you take a lot of glutamate. So, people should debunk the rumours about glutamate. The human body metabolizes both the natural and added glutamate in the same manner.”

“MSG does not cause allergy; it does not cause asthma– no link at all; it does not cause obesity; no adverse effect on the lung. Again, no study has shown any group of people not to take glutamate”, the professor added.

WASCO’s Head of Marketing, Mr. Isah Hassan Shallangwa, also provided more safety facts about Ajinomoto Umami seasoning and gave reasons why Nigerians should embrace it.

“The benefits of the seasoning include enhancing and promoting the deliciousness of our meals, it is economical, it reduces salt intake and it is rich in glutamate one of the free amino acids. Almost all seasoning contains MSG”, Shallangwa said.