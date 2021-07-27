Umahi now toast of South-East Nigeria, emerging Zik – Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has described the Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum and Ebonyi State Governor as the new Zik of Africa.

The Igbo group said this while felicitating with the Governor on his 58th Birthday Celebration.

This was contained in a message signed by the Ohanaeze Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Iziguzoro.

He thanked the Almighty God “for the gift of a new of Zik of Africa to Ndigbo and Nigeria, in the person of the Chairman of the Southeast Governors’ Forum and Ebonyi State Governor, Engr David Nweze Umahi, a servant of God and the new rallying point of Ndigbo.”

He added that, “Biblically, like King David, Umahi is the toast of Southeastern Nigeria, with a calm and peaceful disposition, his infrastructural revolution and agricultural agenda have undisputedly positioned Ebonyi State amongst other world’s leading states in metropolitan development and economic destination.”

He said that Ndigbo were pleased to announce that the Governor of Ebonyi remained “the most performing Governor in Southeastern Nigeria.”

“At 58 years, Ndigbo expect that Governor Umahi should move to the national scene in 2023, as he is eminently qualified to hold any position or occupy any office, as a result of his track record of accomplishments in governance and his entrepreneurial spirit of Excellence.”