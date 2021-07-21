Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi State has admonished the Muslim community in the state to be resourceful and contribute to the peace and economic growth of the state.

Umahi made the commendation on Wednesday in Abakaliki when a delegation of the Muslim faithful in the state paid him an Eid-el-Kabirhomage at the Government House.

He said, “Muslims are gifted in commerce and agriculture, among other ventures and I pray for your prosperity in Ebonyi and beyond”.

He also commended the group for shunning crime and urged them to continue to sustain the security and peace in the state.

He charged the people to ensure orderliness and eschew acts that could infringe on the rights of other residents and a breach of the peace during the celebration.

Umahi, represented by Dep. Gov. Kelechi Igwe, said that past celebrations in the state had been peaceful and urged them to sustain the legacy.

“You should remember those who have nothing to eat or drink during this celebration.

“Your orderly conduct can convert people to your religion, which professes peace, love and unity.

“Your good conduct ensured the appointment of some Muslim faithful into strategic positions in the state.

“You will continue to benefit from government policies and programmes with the delivery of democratic dividends to the people,” Umahi said.

The Leader of the delegation, Alhaji Abass Egwu, thanked the governor for always fraternising with them during every Eid celebration.

Egwu, who is the Chairman of the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board in the state, said the visit was to thank the governor for his love and generosity to the community.

“We commend your infrastructure development strides and pray that you will have an opportunity to serve the nation in a higher capacity,” he said.

The delegation presented some gifts to the governor during the visit. (NAN)

