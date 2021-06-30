Home NEWS Umahi appoints new principal secretary, others
NEWSNews Africa

Umahi appoints new principal secretary, others

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
umahi-appoints-new-principal-secretary,-others

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi has appointed Emmanuel Obasi as his Principal Secretary.

The appointment was announced by the Secretary to the State Government, Kenneth Ugbala.

Ugbala, in a statement, named new Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and Special Assistant (SAs) to Umahi.

Ogbuefi Enekwachi-Akpa, SSA on Local Government and Rural Development; Sunday Ugwuocha, SSA on Environment; Jennifer Nwafor, SA on Labour Matters.

Others are Simon Anyigor, SA on Education; Amauche Otunta, SA on Government House; Patience Offor-Okorie, SA First Lady’s office.

Gideon Onwe, SA on Student Affairs; Felix Otta, SA on Ring Road Project; Obinna Ibaki, SA on Airport Project; Onyeabor Ngene, SA on Special Duties.

The new appointees will be inaugurated at the Executive Council Chamber, Old Government House, Abakaliki.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Kanu’s Arrest Not End Of Biafran Affair, Referendum...

Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest: Arewa youths warn IPOB members...

Lagos govt arrests popcorn seller for attacking officials...

I don’t have power to fight govt –...

Tonto Dikeh, Bobrisky fight dirty on social media

Nnamdi Kanu must not die in custody –...

Biafra: Asari Dokubo linked to Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest...

You are hopeless, have no conscience – Wike...

How I was schemed out in PDP —...

Reps summon PPPRA boss over unremitted N1.62bn IGR...

Leave a Reply