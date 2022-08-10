ultra-who-killed-clerk,-tv-artist-gunned-down-in-j&k-encounter

SRINAGAR: Security forces gunned down terrorist commander

Lateef

Rather and two more men of The Resistance Force (

TRF

) affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba after cornering them at their hideout in the Muqam area of Waterhal in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday.

Police claimed the operation to be a “big success” as Lateef alias Abdullah was said to be involved in the killing of revenue clerk Rahul Bhat, a 35-year-old Kashmiri Pandit, at the crowded tehsil office of Chadoora in Budgam and TV artiste and singer Amreena Bhat, 35, who was murdered in front of her house in the same district this May.

Lateef was a native of Chadoora, while the other two slain terrorists—Saqib Mushtaq Khan and

Muzaffar Ahmad

Chopan—were from the Khonmoh area of Srinagar.

Kashmir zone additional DGP Vijay Kumar said incriminating materials and arms and ammunition were seized from the slain trio.

Earlier in the day, he tweeted: “03 #terrorists of #terror outfit LeT(TRF) including

terrorist Lateef

Rather trapped in ongoing #encounter. Terrorist Lateef is involved in several #civilian #killings including Rahul Bhat & Amreen Bhat.”

Lateef had spent 12 years in jail following his arrest in 2001 on charges of terrorism, but went back to the banned outfit after his release and became close to top LeT commander Abu Qasim, a Pakistani. Police said Lateef was responsible for plotting a suicide attack on a military convoy in Srinagar’s Hyderpora in June 2013 that killed eight soldiers. He was also wanted for killing sub-inspector

Shabir Ahmed

in Chadoora that same year.

He was caught in 2013 and prosecuted, but released from jail in November 2021.

