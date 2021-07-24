Ultra Unlock Part 1 Pokémon GO Guide – DBLTAP

Pokémon This year’s Ultra Unlock bonus events is divided into three parts that will unfold between July 23 and Aug. 31. / Photo courtesy of Niantic

This Ultra Unlock Part 1 Pokémon GO guide is here to break down just what awaits trainers in the first of the three bonus events going down this summer.

Pokémon GO’s Ultra Unlock bonus events for 2021 are divided into three parts that will unfold from July 23 to Aug. 31. Here’s everything you need to know about Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time in Pokémon GO.

? Get hatching, Trainers! There are some amazing Pokémon hatching from 7 km Eggs during the Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time event! ? pic.twitter.com/4Hb0eENVmU — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 24, 2021

Thanks to the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa causing mischief and summoning all kinds of Legendary Pokémon to raids during its surprise appearance at Pokémon GO Fest 2021, the flow of time has been disrupted.

As such, the Legendary Pokémon Dialga will be appearing in both its regular and Shiny forms in five-star raids, and Pokémon from various eras will be appearing more often.

In addition to Dialga, until Friday, Aug. 6, at 10 a.m. local time, Magneton, Aerodactyl, Porygon2 and Golurk are appearing in three-star raids, while Unown U, Cranidos, Shieldon, Bronzor and Klink are appearing in one-star raids. There is also a Shiny Unown U available to be encountered.

The following Pokémon are appearing more frequently in the wild:

Additionally, the following Pokémon are able to be hatched from 7 km Eggs:

Shiny Cranidos and Shiny Shieldon are available to be encountered in-game for the first time.

Lastly, there is Timed Research that trainers can complete during Ultra Unlock Part 1 for a chance to earn encounters with certain event-themed Pokémon. There are also themed Field Research available at PokéStops throughout the event.

Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time is currently underway and will end on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at 8 p.m. local time, when it will be followed by Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space.

