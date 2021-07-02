Ultra-cheap Realme C21Y with Unisoc T610 chipset goes on sale – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

The Realme C21Y has been on the Vietnamese company website in Vietnam for a few weeks, and the phone is now finally available for sale. It is an ultra-affordable phone with an Unisoc Tiger T610 chipset, three cameras on the back and a big 5,000mAh battery.







Realme C21Y key specs

The chipset brings an octa-core CPU with two Cortex-A75 units running at 1.8 GHz. The Realme C21Y has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and can take up to 256GB more thanks to a dedicated micro SD slot.

The front of the phone holds a 6.5” HD+ LCD with a waterdrop notch for the 5MP f/2.2 selfie camera.

On the back you get a 13MP main camera as well as two 2MP auxilary shooters. Those are positioned on a square island alongside the LED flash. The back panel also has the fingerprint scanner.







Realme C21Y

The phone is LTE-only and has two nano-SIM slots. Realme ships the C21Y with Realme UI 1.0 on top of Android 10, with connectivity options being Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n. There’s also a micro-USB port on the bottom, as well as a 3.5mm audio jack.

Realme C21Y is now available for VND3,490,000, or about $150. Sold in Blue and Black, it is already available at major online retailers and the Realme Vietnam website.

