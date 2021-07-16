Ultimate Love star, Rosie Afuwape deepens romance rumour with Ruggedman – P.M. News

Ruggedman and Rosie

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Co-winner of reality TV show Ultimate Love, Rosie Afuwape has deepened relationship rumours with rapper Ruggedman.

Rosie shared a picture of herself and the rapper all loved up on her verified Instagram page.

She wrote a suggestive caption:

“You smile and Glow when he tells you what you need to hear before going to site. @ruggedybaba your ice cream appreciates you,” she wrote.

She previously sparked romance rumours with the rapper in June when she released a photo.

In the picture, Rosie was wrapped in Ruggedman’s arms.

“Look whose found love @ruggedybaba. Do we look good together? ,” she captioned the post then.

Rosie while she was in the house won the show as a result of her relationship with Kachi.

Kachi proposed to Rosie at the finale of the reality TV show.

However, the couple broke up thereafter.

Ruggedman, real name Michael Ugochukwu Stephens, 45, is a rapper from Ohafia, Abia State.

Rosie, 37, is from Ogun state.