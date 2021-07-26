ulinzi-stars-vs-gor-mahia:-tv-channel,-live-stream,-team-news-and-preview

Struggling K’Ogalo will be keen to end a bad run of five matches without a win when they face the Soldiers in a top-flight battle

Gor Mahia will be keen to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Ulinzi Stars in an FKF Premier League match on Monday.

K’Ogalo have already conceded top-flight title and will be going flat out to steady their ship as they have not won in their last five matches, losing thrice and drawing twice.

Coach Sammy Omollo will also be searching for his first win since taking over on an interim basis following the exit of Portuguese tactician Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto two weeks ago.

Game Ulinzi Stars vs Gor Mahia Date Monday, July 26, 2021 Time 15:15 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes – KTN Burudani FKF Facebook Page

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Ulinzi Stars squad Goalkeepers James Saruni, and Jackton Odhiambo. Defenders Brian Birgen, Harun Mwale, George Omondi, Alex Khasambuli, Benard Ongoma, and Quintine Indeche. Midfielders Boniface Onyango, Clinton Omondi, John Kago, Byron Odiaga, Omar Borafya, and Kelvin Thairu. Forwards Elvis Khandoro, Ibrahim Shambi, Masuta Masita, Mark Bikokwa, Bonaventure Muchika, John Njuguna and Oscar Wamalwa.

Ulinzi Stars coach Benjamin Nyangweso also challenged his players to bounce back to winning ways in the home fixture.

“We played well against KCB [in our last game] but we came out empty-handed so I have asked my players to respond with a win against Gor Mahia,” Nyangweso told Goal.

Probable XI Ulinzi Stars: Saruni (GK), Birgen, Mwale, Omondi, Khasambuli, Onyango, Clinton Omondi, Kago, Khandoro, Shambi, Masuta.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Otieno, and Gad Mathews.

Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, and Harun Shakava. Midfielders Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, and Victor Ayugi. Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Abdul Karim Nikiema, Clifton Miheso, and John Macharia.

Coach Omollo has admitted his side his lacking consistency in their matches and has promised to work with what he has to turn the results around.

“We have lacked consistency in the last six matches because we have been rotating a lot. That usually destroys the balance of the team but we have to work with the situation we find ourselves in,” Omollo said ahead of the game.

“We also need to score more because we have scored only three goals in five games. We need to be sharper in attack, be calmer and composed and try to get ourselves in the game. If we can defend better and score more, I don’t see a reason why we should not finish the season strongly.”

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, P. Otieno, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Nikiema, Ulimwengu, Macharia, Miheso.