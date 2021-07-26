ulinzi-stars-1-0-gor-mahia:-soldiers-gain-revenge-on-struggling-k’ogalo

The Soldiers have earned sweet revenge against K’Ogalo following their slim victory in the top-flight staged in Nakuru

Gor Mahia’s recent poor run in the FKF Premier League continued after they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Ulinzi Stars in Nakuru on Monday.

K’Ogalo have now gone for seven matches without registering a win and against the Soldiers, they were punished in the 17th minute when defender Alex Masinde headed home a rebound from goalkeeper Gad Mathews after Masuta Masita had delivered a free-kick from the right-wing.

It was Ulinzi who started the game with the urgency of getting a goal and they created the first chance in the ninth minute when Clinton Omondi combined well with John Kago, after setting up Masita, Gor defender Joachim Ochieng reacted quickly to put the ball out for a throw-in.

However, it did not take long for the Soldiers to find the back of the net as they were 1-0 up in the 17th minute when Masinde reacted quickly to head past keeper Mathews, being a spilled ball from Masuta’s well-curled free-kick.

Ulinzi then resorted to playing a defensive game as they tried to catch Gor on counter-attacks, and in the 25th minute, Masuta was yellow carded after a reckless tackle on Ochieng.

In the 43rd minute, it was Gor Mahia midfielder Ernest Wendo who went into the referee’s book after a clumsy foul on Mark Bikokwa as the two teams walked down the tunnel for the half-time break with Ulinzi leading 1-0.

On resumption, another player Alex Masinde of Ulinzi Stars was also cautioned after fouling Samuel Onyango, and from the ensuing free-kick, the soldiers should have doubled their lead but Masinde’s glancing header went over the bar.

Gor Mahia interim coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo then opted to make his first change, John Macharia replacing John Ochieng and three minutes later, he made further changes, Tito Okello and Clifton Miheso replacing Onyango and Philemon Otieno.

On the other hand, Ulinzi coach Benjamin Nyangweso went for a single change – Benard Ongoma coming in for Masuta, and immediately after the change, Ongoma almost scored the second after rounding up the K’Ogalo defence, he placed the ball wide with keeper Mathews out of his line.

Despite K’Ogalo placing pressure to get an equaliser, Ulinzi maintained their defensive play and managed to earn revenge against a side that had beaten them 1-0 in the first-round meeting.

Ulinzi Stars: James Saruni (GK), Brian Birgen, Harun Mwale, Alex Khasambuli, Bonventure Muchika, Boniface Onyango, Clinton Omondi, John Kago, Elvis Nandwa, Mark Bikokwa, and Masuta Masita.

Subs: Timothy Odhiambo (GK), Bryon Odiaga, Quintine Indeche, Omar Boraafya, Enosh Ochieng, Ibrahim Shambi, Kelvin Thairu, and Benard Ongoma.

Gor Mahia: Gad Mathews, Philemon Otieno, Fred Nkata, Joachim Ochieng, Harun Shakava, Andrew Juma, Ernest Wendo, John Ochieng, Jules Ulimwengu, Karim Nikiema, and Samuel Onyango.

Subs: Samuel Njau, Victor Ochieng, Sydney Wahongo, Nicholas Omondi, Clifton Miheso, John Macharia, Tito Okello, and James Orengo.