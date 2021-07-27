Ulefone’s Power Armor 13 With A Massive Battery Hits Pre-Sale For $299 – Android Headlines

Ulefone just launched its latest mega-rugged smartphone with a massive battery, the Power Armor 13, into a pre-sale period for under $300. When it comes to smartphones, everyone’s needs are different. And if your need happens to be a smartphone with a battery so large you’ll forget it needs charging, you might want to consider the Power Amor 13 especially at it’s pre-sale price.

The Power Armor 13, like other Uleone devices in this category, was designed to be a rugged device. But it was also designed to last you days without needing a charge. And with a battery capacity at 13,200mAh, chances are it won’t have a problem lasting that long.

The Power Armor 13 pre-sale saves you $200

With the pre-sale period having started today, there’s time left to get the deal price before it disappears. According to Ulefone the pre-sale will go from July 26 until August 2. So you have about a week to grab the phone at the discounted price.

Worth noting is that the normal cost for the phone is $499. So you save $200 during the presale period. AliExpress is also giving away a free gift as part of the purchase – a free wireless charger for the phone so you don’t have to plug it in when it needs a recharge.

Keep in mind though that the actual charger probably charges the device up faster than the wireless charger. In addition to this, Ulefone says that the free gift through AliExpress is only available for the first 300 orders. So those that want it will need to act fast.

When it comes to specs and features, the Power Armor 13 is packed with them. It has a large 6.8-inch FHD+ display, as well as a 48MP main camera on the back as part of the quad camera array.

It’s running on Android 11, is waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof, and it even supports endoscope attachments that can plug into the side of the device. It also has 33W fast charging and 15W wireless fast charging.

It’s packed with memory too. Coming with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, powered by a Helio G95 processor from MediaTek.