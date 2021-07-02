uk’s-largest-chip-plant-is-set-to-be-acquired-by-chinese-owned-firm-nexperia-amid-global-semiconductor-shortage-–.

A close up image of a CPU socket and motherboard laying on the table.

LONDON – Newport Wafer Fab, the U.K.’s largest chip producer, is set to be acquired by Chinese-owned semiconductor company Nexperia for around £63 million ($87 million) next week, according to two sources close to the deal who asked to remain anonymous because the information is not yet public.

Nexperia, a Dutch firm that is 100%-owned by China’s Wingtech Technology, told . on Friday that the deal talks are ongoing.

Located in Newport, South Wales, privately-held NWF’s chip plant dates back to 1982 and it is one of just a handful of semiconductor fabricators in the U.K.

Nexperia is set to announce the takeover as soon as Monday or Tuesday, the sources said.

“We are in constructive conversations with NWF and Welsh Government about the future of NWF,” said a Nexperia spokesperson. “Until we have reached a conclusion we cannot further comment.”

NWF and Wingtech Technology did not immediately respond to .’s request for comment.

The deal comes during a global chip shortage that has led countries to try and become more independent when it comes to semiconductor production. The vast majority of today’s chips are manufactured in Asia, with Taiwan’s TSMC, South Korea’s Samsung and China’s SMIC among the largest chip producers in the world.

Tom Tugendhat, leader of the U.K. government’s China Research Group and chairman of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, said he was concerned about a potential takeover of NWF in a letter to U.K. Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng in June.