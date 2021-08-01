Ukraine’s President Signs Law Allowing Central Bank to Issue a CBDC – CoinDesk – CoinDesk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed into a law a bill called On Payment Services that allows the country’s central bank to issue a central bank digital currency (CBDC), an announcement on the president’s official website said.

The bill regulates how payment services, especially digital ones, can be provided in Ukraine.

In particular, the bill says the National Bank of Ukraine, the country’s central bank, can issue its own digital currency and create a testing environment for fintech startups.

On June 30, the bill was passed in Ukraine’s national parliament, the Verkhovna Rada.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has been looking into potentially launching a CBDC since 2018. It built an early prototype on the Stellar blockchain and published a report on the subject in 2019.