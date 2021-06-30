ukraine-vs-england:-shevchenko-predicts-euro-2020-quarter-final-clash

Ukraine manager, Andriy Shevchenko, has predicted a ‘tough’ game when his team clash with England in the Euro 2020 quarter-final tie on Saturday night.

Shevchenko expects an incredibly difficult tie against England but insisted that Gareth Southgate’s men ‘shouldn’t scare’ his players when both teams meet at the Stadio Olimpico this weekend.

Ukraine head to the game following a 2-1 victory over Sweden in the round of 16 encounter on Tuesday, while England eliminated Germany.

“England are a great team, they have a deep bench, an outstanding coaching staff and we are fully aware how tough this game is going to be,” Shevchenko told reporters at his post-match press conference after Ukraine defeated Sweden.

“I saw all their three group matches, not today’s win over Germany because we had to prepare for our own game with Sweden.

“They are incredibly difficult to score against, but their strength shouldn’t scare us.

“It should motivate us because everything is possible in football as in life and we will play our hearts out to give our fans, even more, to cheer about.”

The kick-off time for Ukraine vs England is 8 pm.