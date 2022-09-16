Ukraine troops fire powerful missiles to repel Russians

The Daily Beast

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Won’t Be HRHs. Meghan and Harry Are Reportedly Furious.TOBY MELVILLE/Via Getty ImagesIn what is perhaps the ultimate in first-world problems, King Charles is not expected to bestow an HRH honorific on Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids, but they will become prince and princess, it has been reported.The Sun reports that the new arrangements, which will formalize the names of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are expected to be confirmed over the coming weeks.Lilibet Finally Meets Her Grandpa Prince CharlesAccording to a custom begun in 1917, the grandc

PureWow

Why Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Outing Yesterday Was Such a Big DealIntroducing the new Prince and Princess of Wales… According to People, Kate Middleton and Prince William (formerly known as simply the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) visited Sandringham this Thursday, where they saw 30,000 flower bouquets, letters and other tributes dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Karwai Tang/WireImage The recent outing allowed the royal couple to meet longtime royal admirers and it also was a huge deal as it marked their first solo appearance since becoming the Prince

–