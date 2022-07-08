ukraine-russia-live-news:-donetsk-locals-brace-for-more-attacks

Shelling continues in Kramatorsk and Sloviansk with at least one person killed Thursday and many more wounded, as residents of nearby Bakhmut fear an attack is ‘imminent’.

Three people were killed and another five wounded after Russian forces fired rockets at a district in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the regional governor says.

At least one person was killed and several wounded in a Russian air raid on the heart of the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Thursday, the mayor reveals.

The nearby city of Sloviansk also came under fire but casualties have not yet been reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Kyiv and its Western allies that Moscow has not yet started its military campaign in Ukraine “in earnest”.

Here are the latest updates:

43 mins ago (23:46 GMT)

Residents of Bakhmut brace for Russian attacks

Residents of Bakhmut, a small town some 50km (31 miles) from Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, say they fear a Russian attack is imminent.

“Looking at what’s happening here, it is exactly how it all started back home. This is only the beginning …The same is going to happen here,” Tetiana Demidova, a 47-year-old evacuee from a village occupied by Russians, told the Reuters news agency.

Others, who like Demidova had to leave their homes before, said they were not going to leave.

“I lived through it all in 2014, I left with my children. And now the same again. I am not going to run again because I have nowhere to run,” 45-year-old Marina Baryshuk said.

52 mins ago (23:37 GMT)

Three killed, five injured in Kharkiv: Governor

Three people were killed and another five were wounded on Thursday after Russian forces fired rockets at a district in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the regional governor has said.

“Three civilians were killed and five were wounded as a result of shelling of the Nemyshlianskyi district,” Oleh Synehubov wrote on Telegram.

He said other attacks occurred throughout the Kharkiv region, including populated areas of the towns Chuhuiv, Izyum and Bohodukhiv.

A police officer inspects the body of a woman killed during a Russian military raid, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, July 7, 2022 [Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters]

1 hour ago (23:22 GMT)

One killed, several wounded in Kramatorsk: Officials

At least one person was killed and several wounded in a Russian air raid on the heart of the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Thursday, the mayor said.

Governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said the missile had damaged six buildings including a hotel and an apartment bloc in the large industrial hub.

The nearby city of Sloviansk, also in the Donetsk region, also came under fire. Mayor Vadym Lyakh said there had been casualties but gave no further details.

Ukrainian officials have said they expect Kramatorsk and Sloviansk to become the next focus of Russia’s offensive.

1 hour ago (23:12 GMT)

White House reaffirms ‘strong alliance’ with UK after Johnson quits

The White House has reaffirmed Washington’s “strong alliance” with the United Kingdom, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation on Thursday.

During a briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the United States and the UK will continue to work together on a range of issues, including support for Ukraine against “Putin’s brutal war”.

In a statement, US President Joe Biden said he looks forward to further close cooperation with the UK government, without mentioning Johnson who resigned in the face of scandal.

