Ukraine receives $1.5 billion in new financial aid, says PM

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal thanked the United States on Saturday for its support after Ukraine received a further $src.5 billion in international financial assistance.

“The state budget of Ukraine received a grant of $src.5 billion. This is the last tranche of $4.5 billion aid from the United States from @WorldBank Trust Fund,” Shmyhal tweeted.

He said the funds would be used to reimburse budget expenditure for pension payments and social assistance programmes.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)

