Sweden and Ukraine traded first-half goals but this outstanding EURO 2020 Round of 16 wouldn’t quit without an extra half-hour in Glasgow.

Ultimately, it was Ukraine who would seal a place in the quarterfinals and will play England on Saturday in Rome.

Sweden went down to 10 men in the 100th minute when Marcus Danielson’s straight-legged challenge into Artem Besedin did not require much VAR review, and nearly pushed the match into stoppage time.

[ LIVE: Full EURO 2020 scores, tables ]

Nearly.

Having scored in the first 90 minutes, Man City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko found 106th-minute sub Artem Dovbyk for a 120th-minute winner and a place for Ukraine in the quarterfinals.

Zinchenko scored a luscious spinning half-volley to put Ukraine in front after 27 minutes, putting an Andriy Yarmolenko cross into the Swedish goal.

But Emil Forsberg’s terrific EURO continued with a 43rd-minute equalizer off an Alexander Isak feed, one that took a wicked deflection to the tie the score.

The measured second half had plenty of back-and-forth, albeit not at breakneck pace. Both teams had spells of possession against disciplined defenders.

Sweden had the better of shot attempts and possession in each half, but neither team manufactured more than a couple of truly dangerous chances to end this Round of 16 tie in 90 minutes.

Zinchenko’s sweeping cross from the left then found Dovbyk for a 122nd winner.

More EURO 2020

The Summer of Sterling and Rise of Rice: England plays on at EURO 2020 England ‘deliver’ at raucous Wembley; Kane, Southgate hail Three… EURO 2020 quarterfinals: How to watch Sweden v. Ukraine; schedule, bracket,…

Follow @NicholasMendola

Ukraine defeats 10-man Sweden deep in extra time stoppage originally appeared on NBCSports.com