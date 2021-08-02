Home Business UK Watchdog Is Mulling Auction Technologies’ Acquisition of LiveAuctioneers – MarketWatch
By Ian Walker



The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said Monday that it is considering whether Auction Technology Group PLC’s $525 million acquisition of LiveAuctioneers Worldwide Inc. raises competition issues and has invited interested parties to offer comment ahead of a formal probe.


The regulator said interested parties have until Aug. 13 to offer any comments on the deal.




Auction Technology said on June 17 that it had agreed to buy LiveAuctioneers’ holding company Platinum Parent Inc.




