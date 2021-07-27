Bio-fuels made from human waste could cut jet emissions by 70 per cent. Photo / Getty Images

News that the UK would be piloting a $29.6million project to turn household “sewage” into jet fuel has been met with praise – and scatological glee. On Friday the UK’s Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps announced that it was working with aviation companies to find new sources of “green” fuel for aviation. It appears there is no place the scheme won’t look to meet the ambitious goal of “net-zero aviation”. The Department of Transport announced that it had shortlisted eight companies for a share of the funding which is to be used to turn waste into fuel. Household waste, alcohol, carbon from the atmosphere and [even] sewage were identified as potential substitutes for fossil fuels.

Human waste could be used to power passenger planes, with 70 per cent greater efficiency said the report.

With 100 days to go until #COP26 we’re ramping up efforts to decarbonise aviation✈️🌍 Introducing world-leading sustainable aviation fuel targets & funding first-of-a-kind production plants, creating 1000s of jobs in areas like Tees Valley & South Wales👷https://t.co/unNi1YhgfE — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) July 23, 2021

In preparation for the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, the host nation was “ramping up our efforts even further to help companies break ground on trailblazing waste to jet fuel plants and put the UK at the forefront of international SAF [Sustainable Aviation Fuel] production.

World Leaders are set to fly to the meeting in under 100 days. This two-week face-to-face conference has been criticised for unnecessary travel and carrying avoidable risks amid the Covid 19 Pandemic. In April, climate activist Greta Thunberg said called for a boycott regarding vaccine nationalism and lack of action.

And a digital solution is of course far from optimal. High speed internet connection and access to computers is extremely unequal in the world.

In that case we would lack representation from those whose voices need to be heard the most when it comes to the climate crisis. — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) April 9, 2021

While it is easy to dismiss poo-powered planes as a pipe dream, Shapps has outlined green-aviation fuels as a big opportunity.

By 2040 the report estimates the potential value of green aviation fuels at $3.28 billion per year.

In January Air New Zealand said biofuels would be a big part of meeting their commitment to the airline’s goal of net-zero by 2050.

“Being able to access Sustainable Aviation Fuels at a competitive price will be very important for us when it comes to decarbonising our long haul operations,” said the airline’s CEO Greg Foran.

Part of this may involve digging up inspiration and biofuels from unlikely places.