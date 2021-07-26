uk:-structures-of-power-and-systems-of-exclusion

From: Generation Change
Community activist Temi Mwale and political activist Athian Akec are on a mission to end youth violence in the United Kingdom.
Activist Chelsea Miller and data analyst Samuel Sinyangwe on racial justice, Black Lives Matter and police reform.
Activists Sera Farista and Keitumetse Fatimata Moutloatse on their fight for climate justice and human rights.
Youth leader Karim Safieddine and journalist Azza el-Masri on ways out of Lebanon’s economic and political crises.