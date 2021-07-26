Home WORLD NEWS UK: Structures of power and systems of exclusion
WORLD NEWS

UK: Structures of power and systems of exclusion

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
From: Generation Change

Community activist Temi Mwale and political activist Athian Akec are on a mission to end youth violence in the United Kingdom.

Related

US: Police Brutality and Black Lives Matter

Activist Chelsea Miller and data analyst Samuel Sinyangwe on racial justice, Black Lives Matter and police reform.

South Africa: Young women rewrite the activism script

Activists Sera Farista and Keitumetse Fatimata Moutloatse on their fight for climate justice and human rights.

Lebanon: Can youth bring about radical reform?

Youth leader Karim Safieddine and journalist Azza el-Masri on ways out of Lebanon’s economic and political crises.

