Equities in the London Stock Exchange closed in the red on Tuesday as investors analysed earnings reports and COVID-19 cases continued dropping.

The FTSE 100 index which tracks the one hundred largest stocks by market capitalisation traded on the LSE ended the session down by 0.42 per cent at 6996.08 basis points, just as the FTSE 200 dropped 0.24 per cent to 22,877.01bps.

Sharecast reported that the pound sterling rallied positive rising 0.48 per cent on the dollar to $1.39 and gained 0.26 per cent against the Euro to trade at €1.17.

IG Senior Market Analyst, Joshua Mahony, said, “In the UK, we have continued to see case numbers decline, with a week-on-week drop of 21.5 per cent raising confidence in the economic recovery.

“However, Boris Johnson’s reminder to not jump to ‘premature conclusions’ highlights the fears of a surge as last week’s reopening efforts come into play.”

Mahony said market sentiment appeared to be improving for the pound, with the currency rising to a 12-day high against the dollar and euro.

“That optimism has also led to an impressive outperformance for the domestic UK-focused bus companies, with many hoping that this decline in COVID-19 cases will ensure restrictions can remain at bay as businesses get back to normal.”

On the economic front, Sharecast quoted a recent survey from the Confederation of British Industry which showed that retail sales in the United Kingdom rose strongly in July but stocks fell to a record low and are set to dip further amid supply problems.

In UK equity markets, consumer goods giant Reckitt slid 8.43 per cent after saying it swung to a loss in the first half as it wrote down the value of its infant formula and China Nutrition assets.

Moonpig lost 9.44 per cent after saying it had doubled revenue and profits in its maiden results as a listed company, but warned of a drop in sales in the coming months as Covid restrictions were eased.

On the upside, speciality chemicals company Croda jumped 5.62 per cent after it said annual profit was set to be well ahead of expectations and reported record results for the first half while Just Eat Takeaway gained 3.77 per cent.