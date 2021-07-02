uk-residents’-tickets-canceled-for-ukraine-v-england-match-at-italy’s-request

(CNN) The Italian government blocked UK residents from attending Saturday’s Euro 2020 Ukraine v England match in Rome, asking the European football’s governing body to cancel their tickets as concerns mount over another wave of Covid-19 in Europe.

A statement from UEFA on Thursday said the Italian authorities had “specifically asked UEFA to cancel tickets sold to UK residents as of 28 June, stopping sales and transfers as of 21:00 this evening.”

Under the measures, UK residents who bought their tickets before June 28 were given one hour to transfer their tickets to Italian residents or return their tickets to UEFA.

A statement from the Italian Interior Ministry on Thursday said the block on ticket sales had been decided “following a proposal from the Public Safety Department.”

The Euro 2020 Championship has so far triggered significant spikes in Covid-19 infections from fans returning home to countries including Scotland and Finland.