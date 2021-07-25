UK Health Secretary tweets people shouldn’t ‘cower’ from Covid, before deleting it and apologizing – CNN

London (CNN) UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who recently tested positive for and recovered from Covid-19, has apologized after suggesting people shouldn’t “cower” from Covid-19.

“I’ve deleted a tweet which used the word “cower,” he said. “I was expressing gratitude that the vaccines help us fight back as a society, but it was a poor choice of word and I sincerely apologize,” Javid said on Twitter on Sunday, a day after using the word in a tweet announcing that he had fully recovered from the virus.

“Like many, I have lost loved ones to this awful virus and would never minimize its impact,” he added in his apology.

Javid tested positive for Covid last weekend, ultimately sending UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak into isolation because they were close contacts. Both are due to finish their quarantine on Monday.

“Please — if you haven’t yet — get your jab, as we learn to live with, rather than cower from, this virus,” Javid’s deleted tweet said Saturday.