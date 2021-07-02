The British High Commission has said it will engage the Nigerian Government over the rearrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Dean Hurlock, a spokesperson of the British High Commission, disclosed that the commission is “in the process of seeking clarification” from the federal government over Kanu’s rearrest.

In the message, Hurlock said the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office “stands ready to provide consular assistance”, TheCable reports.

The IPOB leader, who has a British passport was arrested by Nigerian security agents and extradited to Nigeria on Sunday.

Kanu was extradited to continue his trial before the Justice Binta Nyako-led Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The IPOB leader is facing trial for committing treason.

Kanu’s brother, Emmanuel had disclosed that the IPOB leader was picked up in Kenya over the weekend.

