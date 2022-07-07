uk-court-declares-ekweremadu’s-‘kidney-donor’-is-not-a-minor,-adjourns-case-till-august-4th

The Westminister Magistrate court in the United Kingdom has ruled that David Ukpo who was to donate his kidney to the ailing daughter of the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, is not a minor.

This comes after the Nigerian politician and his wife were arrested on charges bordering on human trafficking and organ harvesting.

David Ukpo who was taken to the United Kingdom by the Ekweremadu’s to donate his kidney to their daughter who is down with kidney failure at the Royal Fee Hospital, had told doctors prior to the surgery that he was 15, not 21.

The couple were arraigned before the Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 4, and they both pleaded not guilty to the organ harvesting charge.

Counsel to the Ekweremadu’s argued that the victim lied about his age as his details with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and the two bank accounts he operates in Nigeria shows he is 21 years old. However, the prosecution insisted that David is a minor.

Following the hearing, the court ruled that David is not a minor and the case was adjourned till August 4th.

The UK attorney-general also approved that the case be tried at Central Criminal Court in London. However, the Ekweremadus are to remain in custody till the next hearing.