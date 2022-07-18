Home NEWS UK Congratulates Osun Residents Over Peaceful Conduct Of Governorship Election
NEWSNews Africa

UK Congratulates Osun Residents Over Peaceful Conduct Of Governorship Election

by News
0 views
uk-congratulates-osun-residents-over-peaceful-conduct-of-governorship-election

The British High Commission in Nigeria has congratulated the people of Osun for their active, peaceful and democratic participation in Saturday’s governorship election.

The High Commission noted that the results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are consistent with the results obtained through the civil society-led Parallel Vote Tabulation process.

This was revealed in a press release by the UK High Commission on Monday, the government commended INEC, the security agencies, civil society partners led by the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room and all stakeholders for their contribution to the success of the election.

Meanwhile, the British government said it is concerned about reports of apparent vote buying in some locations and hopes that persons involved are held to account by the relevant authorities.

As Nigeria approaches the 2023 general elections, the British government encouraged INEC and all relevant stakeholders to build on the progress made in the last two governorship elections – Ekiti and Osun States – “as it builds on the strong legal foundation provided by the new Electoral Act.”

The UK, however, promised continuous support for Nigeria, its institutions and civil society in drawing lessons from these elections to secure the integrity of its electoral system and the deepening of Nigeria’s democracy.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

JUST IN: Bayo Lawal Sworn In As Oyo...

Jailbreak: Police Apprehend Escapee Inmate In Kaduna

IGP Orders Investigation Into Singer Portable’s Claim Of...

Aero Contractors suspend passenger flight operations

EPL: Liverpool midfielder, Fabinho names player that will...

Transfer: Ten Hag warns Maguire after Manchester United’s...

Suspected criminals arrested by police for stealing, vandalizing...

EPL: You’ll miss them a lot – Aguero...

Osun: Adeleke breaks down in tears, recalls impacts...

EPL: Ten Hag reveals next player he wants...

Leave a Reply