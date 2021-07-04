UK Children’s Charity Receives £100,000 in Crypto Donations – Yahoo Finance

UK-based charity the Children’s Heart Unit Fund (CHUF) has reportedly received more than £100,000 in cryptocurrency donations in the last 12 months. Donations that equate to around $137,560.

CHUF is currently one of the few charities in the UK that accepts donations made in bitcoin (BTC) or other cryptocurrencies. They currently use The Giving Block as their donations processing platform. One of only two charities in the UK to do so.

According to a statement from the charity, it recently received a one-off donation worth more than £70,000. They also recorded other large donations from community-driven decentralized finance (DeFi) token MoonBoys Finance and charity token HOPE TOKEN. Furthermore, Dan Bainbridge, who the charity named as a long-term supporter, pledged a crypto donation worth more than $10,000.

The statement quoted the charity’s head of fundraising, Charlotte Campbell, to say:

“Its [sic] been quite a journey since we first started the process to seeing donations of £10,000, £20,000 even £70,000 come through – as a fundraiser that will always be incredibly exciting. We are beyond grateful to the generous donors who have made it possible for CHUF to continue to bring smiles to the faces of Heart Heroes across the UK.

“The cryptocurrency world moves so fast, which can be unnerving to some charities, but it is also incredibly exciting. The crypto community has really embraced us as one of their own, and we are incredibly grateful to be able to work with people who are so passionate about having a positive impact on the world.”

Crypto space supports causes worldwide

The last 12 months have also seen a wealth of donations for other causes. Or, in some cases, only the last three. At the end of June, SafeEarth reported it had donated over $200,000 to various environmental causes this year. According to reports, these ranged from ocean cleaning projects to enabling access to healthcare and education for children.

Meanwhile, several figures in the crypto space made crypto donations for COVID-19 aid in India amid its hard-hitting second wave. Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin, for one, donated funds in both ETH and Maker (MKR). His donation totaled in value at around $650,000.

Around the same time, reps at Solana announced they would donate $25,000 to fight COVID-19. This was in response to the death of Shakti Goap, CEO of Solana’s frequent hackathon partner Devfolio. Goap died from COVID-19 earlier in May.