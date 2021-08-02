UK Charts: Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Stays Second, NEO: TWEWY Debuts In Tenth – Nintendo Life

UK physical chart data is now in for the week ending 31st July, revealing that The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is still serving as Nintendo’s best-selling title in the country.

The game has managed to stay in second spot for a second week in a row, with F1 2021 also keeping hold of its first place position. Skyward Sword leads a small train of Switch exclusives this week, with the likes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons following closely behind.

Elsewhere, NEO: The World Ends With You has debuted in tenth place in the charts; the game was released on both Switch and PS4 at retail, with the former selling best with 63% of the market share.

Here’s a look at this week’s top ten all formats chart:

[Compiled by GFK]

