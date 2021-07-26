UK Charts: Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Settles For Second After A 74% Drop In Weekly Sales – Nintendo Life

UK physical chart data is now in for the week ending 24th July, revealing that The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has fallen to second place in its second week on sale.

The game managed to go straight in at number one last week, beating other newcomer F1 2021 to the top prize, but after a 74% drop in physical sales for Zelda this week (thanks, GamesIndustry.biz), the two have now switched positions. EA’s racer sold best on Xbox Series platforms, followed by PS4 and PS5 respectively, and ultimately shifted more copies across the board than Skyward Sword this time around.

Nintendo enjoyed another strong week overall, however, with five Switch exclusives finding their way into the top ten. Further down the pack, Cris Tales has debuted at number 36, with the Switch version outperforming all PlayStation and Xbox editions at retail.

Here’s a look at this week’s top ten all formats chart:

[Compiled by GFK]

< Last week's charts

Did you buy any of these chart-topping games this week? Let us know down below.