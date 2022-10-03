Ujiagbe wins 2022 Lagos Country Club, Zenith Bank Tennis Championship

By Alex Monye

05 September 2022 |

3:29 am

Idemudia Ujiagbe, at the weekend, defeated his younger brother, Ehi, 7-6 (5), 6-3 to win the 2022 Zenith Bank, Lagos Country Club Tennis Championship men’s singles title.

The Ujiagbe brothers, who were among the outstanding players at the tourney, also won the doubles event to crown their efforts at the expense of Ayo Oludemi and Tunde Olujobi.

In another category of the event, Septuagenarian, Tunde Adeniji, showed class to clinch the men’s singles B title by defeating Bolaji Sowemimo, while Nimota Omope and Kemi Ujiagbe defeated Lola Aluko and Ify Akpan to clinch the women’s doubles title.

In the veterans’ doubles category, Joro Olateru-Olagbegi paired John Nwosu to beat R. Odiah and G. Sanni to the title.

Speaking at the end of the competition, Lagos Country Club President, Funmi Bamkole, expressed delight at the commitment of Zenith Bank to the sponsorship of the tournament.

