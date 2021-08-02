…Swears in 68 Development Centre Administrators

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State will, on Tuesday, August 3, at the Government House, Enugu, by 1pm, receive the young inventor, Master Emmanuel Maduabuchi Chukwu, an indigene of the state and student of Government Technical College (GTC), Nsukka, who manufactured a hand-made aircraft.

Gov. Ugwuanyi will also on Tuesday, at the Government House, Enugu, by 2pm, swear in all the 68 Development Centre Administrators whose nominations were recently confirmed by the Enugu State House of Assembly.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, said the governor’s decision to meet with the young aircraft inventor was “in pursuit of his administration’s commitment to encouraging scientific and technological innovation in Enugu State”.

Aroh disclosed that the parents of the student, the principal of GTC, Nsukka, the Commissioner for Education, and the Chairman of the Science, Technical and Vocational Education Management Board (STVEMB) and other invited guests, are to be seated at the Executive Council Chambers by 12.30pm.

The Information Commissioner added that guests invited to the swearing-in ceremony of the Administrators are expected to be seated at the Lion Building, Government House, Enugu, by 1.30pm.

Those invited for the swearing-in ceremony, according to the statement, are the 68 Administrators of the Development Centres; the Speaker and members of Enugu State House of Assembly; members of the State Executive Council (EXCO); Chairmen of the 17 Local Government Areas; and Special Advisers to the Governor.

Others are Chairman and Members of the State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Chairmen of PDP in the 17 Local Government Areas; State Chairman of the Traditional Rulers’ Council and Local Government Chairmen of the Traditional Rulers’ Council.

