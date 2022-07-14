ugc-moves-to-help-those-with-disabilities

NEW DELHI : In an effort to make campusses more inclusive, the

UGC

has issued guidelines that would benefit learners with disabilities. The guidelines are specific in nature, including a suggestion for universities to number choices for a multiple-choice question with capital letters such as A,

B

, C,

D

so that dyslexic students don’t confuse ‘b’ and ‘d’.

The “Accessibility Guidelines and Standards for Higher Education Institutions and Universities” includes creating a common learning platform that is flexible and accessible for all the students, ensuring buildings and infrastructure facilities are accessible and disabled-friendly, developing bridge courses for those students who may come from disadvantaged educational backgrounds. The guidelines call upon higher education institutions (HEIs) to develop effective accessible mechanisms for persons with disabilities covering every stage, from admissions to the completion of courses.

The guidelines detail “specific needs” and “measures” for students affected by cerebral palsy, acid attack survivors, leprosy cured persons, dwarfism, muscular dystrophy, blindness and low vision, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, parkinson’s disease, sickle cell disease, thalassemia and

haemophilia

, among others.

“Universities and HEIs shall facilitate the provision of accessibility in administrative and other supports needed by diverse individuals with disabilities. The HEIs and universities shall ensure proper need assessment through their disability or

Equal Opportunity Cell

,” state the guidelines.

