UFC Vegas 32: Pros react to T.J. Dillashaw’s split decision over Cory Sandhagen – MMA Fighting

Going into UFC Vegas 32, fight fans had massive expectations for the main event between former champion T.J. Dillashaw and the surging Cory Sandhagen.

With Dillashaw returning from a two-year suspension due to an anti-doping violation against one of the division’s most talented fighters in Sandhagen, the winner would catapult themselves into title contention.

But after 25-minutes of action, it was Dillashaw who emerged victorious with the narrow split decision win.

Here’s how pros reacted to UFC Vegas 32.

Respect to the warrior @TJDillashaw Beating you is always been my goal. This is my division now — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) July 25, 2021

. thought Cory did way more damage the take downs didn’t do shit with them and controlling him against the cage wasn’t a deciding factor, Cory looked cleaner and did more damage. Feel for Cory that was his fight. https://t.co/kSgh1VsrDq — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) July 25, 2021

Man, you can feel the pain in Corys voice. Not going to lie I thought it was 2-2 goin into that round n I felt he landed the cleaner shots in the last round. But, maybe they factored in the forward pressure & clinch work from TJ. Either way great fight. #UFCVegas32 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 25, 2021

I think TJ gets the nod. I do wonder if that early cut from the right hand was that cut he had earlier in training camp. #UFCVegas32 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 25, 2021

Yan vs TJ

2022 in Russia — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 25, 2021

Great main event.. From top to bottom that was one of the best fight night cards I’ve seen! #UFCVegas32 — Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) July 25, 2021

It goes Aljo vs Yan , Dillashaw gets the winner . That cut is going to take sometime to heal ! #UFC — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 25, 2021

Great fight by both — Boston Salmon (@bostonboomboom) July 25, 2021

Incredible main event. TJ with a fantastic comeback performance. — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) July 25, 2021

I thought Cory was going to get that one but congrats to both of them for such a great fight #UFCVegas32 — Dwight Grant (@DwightGrant) July 25, 2021

I think the difference was the wrestling and cage control. Both of these dudes have incredible striking. I’ll watch both of them fight every single time. Thanks for the show boys ✊ — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) July 25, 2021

Oh wow guess experience plays dividence but this Amado judge I don’t know, great fight Not hating on nothing #UFCVegas32 — Raphael Assuncao (@RaphaAssuncao) July 25, 2021

Pressure and volume were key here!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 25, 2021

But anyway Sanhagen is a real deal

He is a problem for anyone in division — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 25, 2021

Crazy fight, huge win for TJ. That was a very hard fight to score. Who did you guys think won it and why? #UFCVegas32 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) July 25, 2021

I told ya. You don’t know how the judges will score that first RD. Should’ve been a 10-8, but you just never know anymore. Wild fight. Both men brought it. Paige super durable and game, Phillips super slick but that movement style is exhausting. This division man!! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 25, 2021

Great co main event ! Enter the matrix — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 25, 2021

Kyler Phillips is a contender at bantamweight regardless of the loss #UFCVegas32 — Boston Salmon (@bostonboomboom) July 25, 2021

I love seeing Elkins get that Win. Nobody deserves it more. — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) July 25, 2021

Elkins in relentless!!! — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) July 25, 2021

Live odds for maverick vs barber at the end of the fight was -1200 maverick! She lost wow — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 25, 2021

Wth . Split dec was crazy , then Macy Barber won . Wow . Call the cops . Robbery ! am I wrong ? #UFCVegas32 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 25, 2021

Bartender I’ll have 2 of what them judges were drinking, who judged the Maycee Barber vs Miranda Maverick fight #UFCVegas32 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 25, 2021

My timeline agrees with me. Maverick won. Hmm maybe they should check to see if the judges confused the two fighters. Because when I fought Carla, one of the judges gave the first round to her. ‍♀️ #UFCVegas32 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 25, 2021

I had that 29-29 Maverick. — Nina Ansaroff (@NinaAnsaroff) July 25, 2021

Good matchup. Weird decision — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) July 25, 2021

2 fights in a row Maycee woke up in the third maybe she needs longer warmups prefight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 24, 2021

I’m so confused… that turned super quickly. Maybe gassed out a bit, or an adrenaline dump? Body shots and that uppercut were rippin for Yanez! #UFCVegas32 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 24, 2021

Impressive comeback from Yanez. Found his rhythm and started pouring it on. #UFCVegas32 — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) July 24, 2021