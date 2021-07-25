Home WORLD NEWS UFC Vegas 32: Pros react to T.J. Dillashaw’s split decision over Cory Sandhagen – MMA Fighting
WORLD NEWS

UFC Vegas 32: Pros react to T.J. Dillashaw’s split decision over Cory Sandhagen – MMA Fighting

by admin
written by admin
ufc-vegas-32:-pros-react-to-tj.-dillashaw’s-split-decision-over-cory-sandhagen-–-mma-fighting

Going into UFC Vegas 32, fight fans had massive expectations for the main event between former champion T.J. Dillashaw and the surging Cory Sandhagen.

With Dillashaw returning from a two-year suspension due to an anti-doping violation against one of the division’s most talented fighters in Sandhagen, the winner would catapult themselves into title contention.

But after 25-minutes of action, it was Dillashaw who emerged victorious with the narrow split decision win.

Here’s how pros reacted to UFC Vegas 32.

Respect to the warrior @TJDillashaw Beating you is always been my goal. This is my division now

— Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) July 25, 2021

. thought Cory did way more damage the take downs didn’t do shit with them and controlling him against the cage wasn’t a deciding factor, Cory looked cleaner and did more damage. Feel for Cory that was his fight. https://t.co/kSgh1VsrDq

— Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) July 25, 2021

Man, you can feel the pain in Corys voice. Not going to lie I thought it was 2-2 goin into that round n I felt he landed the cleaner shots in the last round. But, maybe they factored in the forward pressure & clinch work from TJ. Either way great fight. #UFCVegas32

— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 25, 2021

I think TJ gets the nod. I do wonder if that early cut from the right hand was that cut he had earlier in training camp. #UFCVegas32

— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 25, 2021

Yan vs TJ

2022 in Russia

— khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 25, 2021

Great main event.. From top to bottom that was one of the best fight night cards I’ve seen! #UFCVegas32

— Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) July 25, 2021

It goes Aljo vs Yan , Dillashaw gets the winner . That cut is going to take sometime to heal ! #UFC

— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 25, 2021

Great fight by both

— Boston Salmon (@bostonboomboom) July 25, 2021

Incredible main event. TJ with a fantastic comeback performance.

— Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) July 25, 2021

I thought Cory was going to get that one but congrats to both of them for such a great fight #UFCVegas32

— Dwight Grant (@DwightGrant) July 25, 2021

I think the difference was the wrestling and cage control. Both of these dudes have incredible striking. I’ll watch both of them fight every single time. Thanks for the show boys ✊

— Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) July 25, 2021

Oh wow guess experience plays dividence but this Amado judge I don’t know, great fight Not hating on nothing #UFCVegas32

— Raphael Assuncao (@RaphaAssuncao) July 25, 2021

Pressure and volume were key here!!!

— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 25, 2021

But anyway Sanhagen is a real deal

He is a problem for anyone in division

— khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 25, 2021

Crazy fight, huge win for TJ. That was a very hard fight to score. Who did you guys think won it and why? #UFCVegas32

— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) July 25, 2021

I told ya. You don’t know how the judges will score that first RD. Should’ve been a 10-8, but you just never know anymore. Wild fight. Both men brought it. Paige super durable and game, Phillips super slick but that movement style is exhausting. This division man!!

— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 25, 2021

Great co main event ! Enter the matrix

— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 25, 2021

Kyler Phillips is a contender at bantamweight regardless of the loss #UFCVegas32

— Boston Salmon (@bostonboomboom) July 25, 2021

I love seeing Elkins get that Win. Nobody deserves it more.

— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) July 25, 2021

Elkins in relentless!!!

— Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) July 25, 2021

Live odds for maverick vs barber at the end of the fight was -1200 maverick! She lost wow

— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 25, 2021

Wth . Split dec was crazy , then Macy Barber won . Wow . Call the cops . Robbery ! am I wrong ? #UFCVegas32

— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 25, 2021

Bartender I’ll have 2 of what them judges were drinking, who judged the Maycee Barber vs Miranda Maverick fight #UFCVegas32

— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 25, 2021

My timeline agrees with me. Maverick won. Hmm maybe they should check to see if the judges confused the two fighters. Because when I fought Carla, one of the judges gave the first round to her. ‍♀️ #UFCVegas32

— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 25, 2021

I had that 29-29 Maverick.

— Nina Ansaroff (@NinaAnsaroff) July 25, 2021

Good matchup. Weird decision

— Vince Morales (@vandetta135) July 25, 2021

2 fights in a row Maycee woke up in the third maybe she needs longer warmups prefight

— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 24, 2021

I’m so confused… that turned super quickly. Maybe gassed out a bit, or an adrenaline dump? Body shots and that uppercut were rippin for Yanez! #UFCVegas32

— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 24, 2021

Impressive comeback from Yanez. Found his rhythm and started pouring it on. #UFCVegas32

— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) July 24, 2021

Great scrap! But let’s not forget, Dr. pepper is okay, but root beer is still the goat! #UFCVegas32

— Miles Chapo Johns (@milesxjohns) July 24, 2021

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Jackie Mason, 93, Dies; Turned Kvetching Into Comedy...

Snow leopard at San Diego zoo catches coronavirus...

The GOP governor of Arkansas, where vaccines are...

Trump clings to false election claims at Arizona...

Powerhouse US swim team shines with 6 medals,...

Thousands celebrate Pride in Budapest following anti-LGBT legislation...

Hillsong founder says vaccines ‘personal decision’ after member...

Mexican president calls Cuba ‘example,’ wants OAS replaced

Steven Weinberg, Nobel Prize-winning physicist, has died –...

‘They broke our dreams’: Kansas Citians rally following...

Leave a Reply