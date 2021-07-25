UFC Vegas 32: Pros react to T.J. Dillashaw’s split decision over Cory Sandhagen – MMA Fighting

Going into UFC Vegas 32, fight fans had massive expectations for the main event between former champion T.J. Dillashaw and the surging Cory Sandhagen.
With Dillashaw returning from a two-year suspension due to an anti-doping violation against one of the division’s most talented fighters in Sandhagen, the winner would catapult themselves into title contention.
But after 25-minutes of action, it was Dillashaw who emerged victorious with the narrow split decision win.
Here’s how pros reacted to UFC Vegas 32.
Respect to the warrior @TJDillashaw Beating you is always been my goal. This is my division now
— Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) July 25, 2021
. thought Cory did way more damage the take downs didn’t do shit with them and controlling him against the cage wasn’t a deciding factor, Cory looked cleaner and did more damage. Feel for Cory that was his fight. https://t.co/kSgh1VsrDq
— Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) July 25, 2021
Man, you can feel the pain in Corys voice. Not going to lie I thought it was 2-2 goin into that round n I felt he landed the cleaner shots in the last round. But, maybe they factored in the forward pressure & clinch work from TJ. Either way great fight. #UFCVegas32
— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 25, 2021
I think TJ gets the nod. I do wonder if that early cut from the right hand was that cut he had earlier in training camp. #UFCVegas32
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 25, 2021
Yan vs TJ
2022 in Russia
— khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 25, 2021
Great main event.. From top to bottom that was one of the best fight night cards I’ve seen! #UFCVegas32
— Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) July 25, 2021
It goes Aljo vs Yan , Dillashaw gets the winner . That cut is going to take sometime to heal ! #UFC
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 25, 2021
Great fight by both
— Boston Salmon (@bostonboomboom) July 25, 2021
Incredible main event. TJ with a fantastic comeback performance.
— Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) July 25, 2021
I thought Cory was going to get that one but congrats to both of them for such a great fight #UFCVegas32
— Dwight Grant (@DwightGrant) July 25, 2021
I think the difference was the wrestling and cage control. Both of these dudes have incredible striking. I’ll watch both of them fight every single time. Thanks for the show boys ✊
— Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) July 25, 2021
Oh wow guess experience plays dividence but this Amado judge I don’t know, great fight Not hating on nothing #UFCVegas32
— Raphael Assuncao (@RaphaAssuncao) July 25, 2021
Pressure and volume were key here!!!
— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 25, 2021
But anyway Sanhagen is a real deal
He is a problem for anyone in division
— khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 25, 2021
Crazy fight, huge win for TJ. That was a very hard fight to score. Who did you guys think won it and why? #UFCVegas32
— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) July 25, 2021
I told ya. You don’t know how the judges will score that first RD. Should’ve been a 10-8, but you just never know anymore. Wild fight. Both men brought it. Paige super durable and game, Phillips super slick but that movement style is exhausting. This division man!!
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 25, 2021
Great co main event ! Enter the matrix
— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 25, 2021
Kyler Phillips is a contender at bantamweight regardless of the loss #UFCVegas32
— Boston Salmon (@bostonboomboom) July 25, 2021
I love seeing Elkins get that Win. Nobody deserves it more.
— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) July 25, 2021
Elkins in relentless!!!
— Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) July 25, 2021
Live odds for maverick vs barber at the end of the fight was -1200 maverick! She lost wow
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 25, 2021
Wth . Split dec was crazy , then Macy Barber won . Wow . Call the cops . Robbery ! am I wrong ? #UFCVegas32
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 25, 2021
Bartender I’ll have 2 of what them judges were drinking, who judged the Maycee Barber vs Miranda Maverick fight #UFCVegas32
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 25, 2021
My timeline agrees with me. Maverick won. Hmm maybe they should check to see if the judges confused the two fighters. Because when I fought Carla, one of the judges gave the first round to her. ♀️ #UFCVegas32
— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 25, 2021
I had that 29-29 Maverick.
— Nina Ansaroff (@NinaAnsaroff) July 25, 2021
Good matchup. Weird decision
— Vince Morales (@vandetta135) July 25, 2021
2 fights in a row Maycee woke up in the third maybe she needs longer warmups prefight
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 24, 2021
I’m so confused… that turned super quickly. Maybe gassed out a bit, or an adrenaline dump? Body shots and that uppercut were rippin for Yanez! #UFCVegas32
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 24, 2021
Impressive comeback from Yanez. Found his rhythm and started pouring it on. #UFCVegas32
— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) July 24, 2021
Great scrap! But let’s not forget, Dr. pepper is okay, but root beer is still the goat! #UFCVegas32
— Miles Chapo Johns (@milesxjohns) July 24, 2021