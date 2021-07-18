UFC Vegas 31 in Tweets: Pros react to Makhachev vs. Moises, Tate’s UFC return – MMA Fighting

Islam Makhachev continues to be a force at lightweight. The Dagestani contender notched his eighth straight octagon win on Saturday with a fourth-round rear-naked choke over Thiago Moises in the main event of UFC Vegas 31. The dominating performance capped off a finish-filled main card that also saw former champion Miesha Tate return from a near five-year layoff with a third-round TKO of Marion Reneau.

Check out reaction from the pros to those fights and the rest of the main card below.

ISLAM MAKHACHEV DEF. THIAGO MOISES

High level grappling main event — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 18, 2021

Moises needs something big. Makhachev running away with this very decisively. I did like that heel hook attempt from Moises tho but Islam is still strong and the fresher fighter. #UFCVegas31 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 18, 2021

Welcome to the Islam era — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 18, 2021

Islam the truth future champ 100P — Mike “Biggie” Rhodes (@TeamRocBiggie) July 18, 2021

I think Gregor Gillespie matches up really well against Islam — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) July 18, 2021

MIESHA TATE DEF. MARION RENEAU

I wonder if ronda is watching — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 18, 2021

Hey @MieshaTate if you want to fight again in November, I’m your huckleberry!

It would be an HONOUR to compete against you!

Congrats on your win tonight! @ufc — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) July 18, 2021

Also congrats to Marion on retirement! What a beast going this long #UFCVegas31 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) July 18, 2021

MATEUSZ GAMROT DEF. JEREMY STEPHENS

Feel I let a lot of people down tonight. Not my best performance, congrats to Gamrot and his team. Hope to get a quick turn around to show the world once again what I’m made of. — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) July 18, 2021

RODOLFO VIEIRA DEF. DUSTIN STOLTZFUS

Being spoon fed a jab is never appetizing. Speaking from past experiences. — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) July 18, 2021

Couldn’t disagree with Bisping more. Some fighters need mental coaching. — Din Thomas (@DinThomas) July 18, 2021

BILLY QUARANTILLO DEF. GABRIEL BENITEZ

I love watching young fighters like @BillyQMMA grow from amateur to a gangsta UFC level fighter. #ufc — Din Thomas (@DinThomas) July 18, 2021

Billy looks like he put muscle on — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 18, 2021

Beautiful job by Billy Q. Benitez is so tough! Man oh man that was fun to watch! #UFCVegas31 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 18, 2021

Billy sweet billy boy I knew you would go through — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) July 18, 2021

.Cornering fighters tonight in NJ from the team, but @BillyQMMA is pretty much on the team too! Damn! What a fight and what a way to push and get the finish!#UFCVegas31 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 18, 2021