ufc-on-espn-28-video:-cheyanne-buys’-perfectly-timed-head-kick-stops-gloria-de-paula

Cheyanne Buys needed just 60 seconds to dispatch Gloria de Paula in highlight reel fashion in the UFC on ESPN 28 co-main event.

After a dominant loss in her UFC debut earlier this year, Buys (6-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC) was eager to redeem herself against de Paula (5-4 MMA, 0-2 UFC) after switching camps and changing her attitude toward the fight game.

It paid off. Buys stopped de Paula in one minute flat courtesy of a perfect head kick that set up a flurry of punches for the TKO.

Check out the replay of the finish below (via Twitter):

Buys was emotional after securing her first UFC win, and even admitted she didn’t foresee herself winning the way she did.

“I didn’t expect that,” Buys said in her post-fight interview with Paul Felder. “She’s a ‘G.’ She has great striking. Honestly, I was going to come in here and wrestle since my last fight I got outwrestled. … It’s been a long road to get here. It’s been a crazy fight camp for me. I left my home in Dallas. I packed up everything and left.”