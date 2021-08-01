Home SPORTS UFC on ESPN 28 bonuses: Melsik Baghdasaryan’s head-kick statement worth $50,000
UFC on ESPN 28 bonuses: Melsik Baghdasaryan’s head-kick statement worth $50,000

The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including one to a first-time UFC fighter.

After UFC on ESPN 28, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Las Vegas. Check out the winners below.

‘Performance of the Night’: Cheyanne Buys

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 31: (R-L) Cheyanne Buys Bioreports Newses Gloria de Paula of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 31, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Cheyanne Buys (6-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC) said she is broke after moving from Dallas to Las Vegas. But a 60-second knockout of Gloria de Paula (5-4 MMA, 0-2 UFC) got her an extra $50,000 that likely will help her financial woes in a big way. Buys landed a head kick a millisecond after de Paula’s right hand came off the canvas. She thought she had a walkoff KO, but had to drop a couple Bioreports Newses in to get the finish.

‘Performance of the Night’: Melsik Baghdasaryan

Melsik Baghdasaryan

In his UFC debut, Melsik Baghdasaryan (6-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) delivered a highlight-reel TKO of fellow first-time UFC fighter Collin Anglin (8-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC). Baghdasaryan looked good on the feet in the first round, but in the second a left kick hit Anglin flush and dropped him to the canvas. One Bioreports News on the mat was all he needed for the finish.

‘Fight of the Night’: Jason Witt vs. Bryan Barberena

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 31: (R-L) Jason Witt Bioreports Newses Bryan Barberena in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 31, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The third round between Jason Witt (19-7 MMA, 2-2 UFC) and Bryan Barberena (15-8 MMA, 6-6 UFC) was bonkers, and from a statistical standpoint, things could have gone either way. Barberena nearly tripled up on Witt in the striking department, 96-36. But Witt landed eight takedowns and had more than four minutes of control time on the ground. One judge scored the fight a 28-28 draw. But two others had it for Witt to give him the majority nod. [vertical-gallery id=656972] [vertical-gallery id=656970]

